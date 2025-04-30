Should you still snuggle your pet when you're sick? Can your pet pass its sniffles to you?
Can your pet catch COVID-19 or the common cold from you? What can you expect the treatment to be if both you and your pet have a cross-species disease such as cat scratch disease, intestinal infection or ringworm?
When you love your fur baby and try to spend as much time with the little one as possible, that physical closeness may not be a good idea when either of you falls sick.
Zoonotic diseases can be passed from animals to humans (let’s not forget about SARS and COVID-19 so soon). Conversely, whatever’s causing your fever, coughing and stuffy nose could infect your pet through reverse zoonosis.
CAN YOUR PET CATCH YOUR COLD OR COVID-19?
“While it is rare for pets to catch the common cold or influenza from humans, COVID-19 has shown a unique pattern,” said Dr Anne-Claire Duchaussoy, the head of internal medicine and a specialist in small animal internal medicine with Beecroft Animal Specialist & Emergency Hospital. “There have been confirmed cases where pets, particularly cats and dogs, have contracted COVID-19 from their owners.”
“Some pets, particularly cats, seem more susceptible to catching diseases like COVID-19 due to the similarity between their cell receptors and those of humans,” said Dr Duchaussoy. “Dogs have a lower risk but they are not entirely immune. Generally, species with respiratory systems similar to humans are at greater risk for diseases we transmit.”
Hamsters, too, can be susceptible to influenza and COVID-19, with the latter causing moderate to severe pulmonary inflammation, said Dr Rina Maguire, an exotics specialist veterinarian at Beecroft Avian & Exotics Veterinary Clinic.
“Human cold and flu viruses are generally specific to humans and do not typically affect pets,” said Dr Maguire. “Still, it is always wise to minimise close contact with your pet if you're sick, especially with a respiratory illness like COVID-19.”
WHAT ARE THE SIGNS THAT YOUR PET IS SICK BECAUSE OF YOU?
According to Dr Maguire, Fido may not show the same signs as you do when you’re down with the cold or test positive for COVID-19. The symptoms are “generally more subtle”, she said. For instance, if your pet has COVID-19, it may show signs such as coughing, sneezing or nasal discharge. “They rarely develop fever or fatigue like humans do,” said Dr Maguire.
What about using the ART kit on your pet (if you can even get a cotton bud up its nostrils in the first place)? Will the results be accurate? That’s not recommended, said Dr Maguire. “These kits are designed specifically for human biology, and there is no evidence to suggest they would provide reliable results for pets. Currently, no home test kits for pets are available to detect COVID-19.”
There are also no pet vaccines for the common cold or flu, said Dr Duchaussoy. “Regarding COVID-19, while there has been research into vaccines for animals, none are currently available in Singapore.”
Your best bet, said Dr Duchaussoy, is to have your pet tested by a veterinary clinic if you detected the abovementioned signs. Also, take your pet to the vet’s if it shows unusual lethargy, loss of appetite or changes in behaviour, she said.
WHAT OTHER DISEASES CAN BE PASSED FROM YOU TO YOUR PET AND VICE VERSA?
Here’s a look at the potential diseases that could land you and your pet in trouble, health-wise:
LEPTOSPIROSIS
What it is: Caused by leptospira, a bacteria that can affect both animals and humans. “It is endemic in this region, including Singapore,” said Dr Chua Tze Hoong, the group director of Veterinary Health, Animal & Veterinary Service at National Parks Board.
Animals likely to be affected: Rats are major carriers of the leptospira bacteria, which can be spread via their urine.
Dogs are especially prone to infection as they can come into contact with urine-soaked ground and soil, or play in contaminated water during their walks. The bacteria can survive for weeks to months in soil or water, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
How it’s transmitted: Through cuts, abrasions or mucous membranes either directly or indirectly in contact with the urine or bodily fluids (except saliva) of infected animals, according to Dr Chua.
Symptoms: In infected dogs, there could be fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, jaundice, and decreased or absent urination, said Dr Chua.
Infected humans may show fever, headache, chills, body or muscle aches, vomiting or nausea, jaundice, red eyes, stomach pain, diarrhoea or rash. “Many of these symptoms can be mistaken for other diseases. Some people have no symptoms,” according to the CDC.
Treatment: “Infected dogs can be treated with antibiotics but some may succumb to the infection due to acute renal failure,” said Dr Chua. “Owners with dogs showing signs should seek veterinary treatment for their pets promptly.”
To protect against leptospirosis, keep your dogs updated on their leptospirosis vaccinations, he advised.
MELIOIDOSIS
What it is: Caused by the bacterium burkholderia pseudomallei. “It is endemic to Southeast Asia and can cause disease in both animals and humans,” said Dr Chua. However, pet infections in Singapore are relatively uncommon.
Animals likely to be affected: Dogs.
How it’s transmitted: Like leptospirosis, this infection can be picked up by dogs via direct contact with water or soil contaminated with the bacteria.
“Periods of heavy rainfall may also pose a higher risk of melioidosis because the bacteria rise to the surface of the soil. Animal to human transmission is possible but rare,” said Dr Chua.
Symptoms: Signs in animals and humans are non-specific but could include diarrhoea, pneumonia, loss of appetite, fever, swelling of lymph nodes or abscesses, said Dr Chua.
“Pet owners are advised to seek veterinary attention promptly if they notice signs of injury, illness or disease in their pets after exposure to soil or water on the ground,” he said.
Treatment: For humans, treatment is often a long affair, according to Singapore General Hospital. It could include an intensive two to six weeks of injectable antibiotics, followed by three to six months of oral eradication therapy.
Pet treatments may mirror that of humans, according to VCA Hospitals in the US and Canada, which often involves prolonged courses of antibiotics.
TOXOPLASMOSIS
What it is: Caused by a parasite called toxoplasma gondii found in cat faeces.
Animals likely to be affected: Cats.
How it’s transmitted: After a cat has eaten an infected host such as a rat or bird.
“While cats are the main source of transmission, humans can also contract toxoplasmosis by consuming contaminated undercooked meat or unpasteurised milk,” said Dr Woo Han Yang, a general practitioner from Doctor Anywhere.
Symptoms: Often asymptomatic but can cause fever, muscle aches, headache and swollen lymph nodes in some individuals, said Dr Woo. “The parasite may infect the tissues of the eye as well resulting in eye pains and vision loss.”
Toxoplasmosis is especially concerning in pregnant women as it can cause birth defects in the foetus or learning delays in the future, said Dr Woo. “In immunocompromised individuals, reactivation of a previous infection can occur, causing in symptoms related to spinal cord or brain infections.”
Treatment: For cats, antibiotics can be prescribed alone or in combination with corticosteroids, if there is significant inflammation of the eyes or central nervous system, according to the Cornell Feline Health Center.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, toxoplasmosis in humans is treated when infected patients have a compromised immune system and display symptoms. The combination of anti-parasitic medicines and antibiotics that is usually prescribed can only work when the parasites are active.
BARTONELLOSIS OR CAT SCRATCH DISEASE
What it is: Caused by the bartonella bacteria.
Animals likely to be affected: Cats and dogs.
How it’s transmitted: The bacteria is initially spread to cats by fleas, said Dr Woo. The infection then gets passed to you through the infected cat’s saliva in the form of scratches or bites, or when it licks an open wound on you, he said. Cat scratch disease can also be spread by dogs, according to the CDC.
Symptoms: Infected humans may develop painful and swollen lymph nodes, fever, fatigue, headaches and muscle aches, said Dr Woo. “The symptoms typically start three to 14 days after infection, are usually self-limiting and go away after two to three months.” In immunocompromised individuals, infections of the eye, liver, spleen, brain or heart valves can occur, he added.
Infected cats seem to be none the worse for wear as they are primarily asymptomatic, according to the CDC, although in rare, serious cases, there may be fever, vomiting, lethargy, red eyes, swollen lymph nodes, and/or decreased appetite. The symptoms may appear concurrently with another disease or when the cat is under stress caused by surgery or trauma.
Dogs appear to fare worse than cats, noted the CDC. They may present with a wide range of signs including fever, severe heart issues, granulomatous lymphadenitis (growths in the lymph nodes), granulomatous rhinitis (growths in the nasal lining) and nosebleed.
Treatment: In all cases, an antibiotic or antibiotic combinations are given to reduce the level of the bacteria over four to six weeks, according to the CDC. Given the concern for developing antimicrobial resistance, treatment is recommended only for pets that have clinical symptoms.
INTESTINAL INFECTIONS
What it is: They can be caused by bacteria such as salmonella and campylobacter, parasites such as roundworms and tapeworms, and other pathogens like giardia and cryptosporidium, said Dr Chua.
Animals likely to be affected: Dogs, cats, reptiles and birds.
How it’s transmitted: Pets are infected with these pathogens through environmental exposure or their diet, particularly raw meat, said Dr Chua.
Symptoms: Signs in pets and humans include vomiting and/or diarrhoea. “Animals infected with worms may have a pot-bellied appearance and pass worms in their faeces,” said Dr Chua.
Treatment: Seek veterinary attention if you suspect your pet is infected. “Owners can prevent these infections by feeding cooked pet food and ensure that their pets receive regular parasite preventatives,” said Dr Chua.
He warned that there is also a risk of contracting salmonellosis from terrapins during handling, feeding or cleaning. “Terrapins are known to carry salmonella bacteria,” he said. “It is especially important that those who keep terrapins as pets observe good personal hygiene after coming into contact with terrapins.”
RINGWORM
What it is: Despite its name, it’s a skin infection caused by fungi such as microsporum canis. “Ringworm infections can occur in humans and in all domesticated species of animals,” said Dr Chua.
Ringworm appears as itchy, red, ring-shaped patches on the skin, sometimes with raised borders and scaly centres, said Dr Woo. “Bald patches may also form on areas of affected scalp.”
Animals likely to be affected: Cats, dogs, rabbits and hamsters. “Ringworm tends to be more prevalent in puppies and kittens as they have not developed a fully functioning immune system, making them more susceptible to infections,” said Dr Woo.
How it’s transmitted: Contact with the skin or fur of an infected animal or by touching objects that are contaminated with the ringworm fungus, such as blankets and towels that an infected animal slept on, said Dr Chua.
Symptoms: In pets, signs include fur loss, whereas in humans, symptoms include an itchy, ring-shaped rash on the skin, said Dr Chua.
Treatment: Take your pet to the vet if you suspect it has ringworm. “Practise good hygiene measures when handling your pet and clean the environment with common disinfectants such as bleach to remove fungal spores,” said Dr Chua.
If left untreated in humans, ringworm can spread to other parts of the body and become resistant to antifungal medications, cautioned Dr Woo.