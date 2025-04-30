Should you still snuggle your pet when you're sick? Can your pet pass its sniffles to you?

Your best bet, said Dr Duchaussoy, is to have your pet tested by a veterinary clinic if you detected the abovementioned signs. Also, take your pet to the vet’s if it shows unusual lethargy, loss of appetite or changes in behaviour, she said.

WHAT OTHER DISEASES CAN BE PASSED FROM YOU TO YOUR PET AND VICE VERSA?

Here’s a look at the potential diseases that could land you and your pet in trouble, health-wise:

LEPTOSPIROSIS

What it is: Caused by leptospira, a bacteria that can affect both animals and humans. “It is endemic in this region, including Singapore,” said Dr Chua Tze Hoong, the group director of Veterinary Health, Animal & Veterinary Service at National Parks Board.

Animals likely to be affected: Rats are major carriers of the leptospira bacteria, which can be spread via their urine.

Dogs are especially prone to infection as they can come into contact with urine-soaked ground and soil, or play in contaminated water during their walks. The bacteria can survive for weeks to months in soil or water, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

How it’s transmitted: Through cuts, abrasions or mucous membranes either directly or indirectly in contact with the urine or bodily fluids (except saliva) of infected animals, according to Dr Chua.

Symptoms: In infected dogs, there could be fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, jaundice, and decreased or absent urination, said Dr Chua.

Infected humans may show fever, headache, chills, body or muscle aches, vomiting or nausea, jaundice, red eyes, stomach pain, diarrhoea or rash. “Many of these symptoms can be mistaken for other diseases. Some people have no symptoms,” according to the CDC.

Treatment: “Infected dogs can be treated with antibiotics but some may succumb to the infection due to acute renal failure,” said Dr Chua. “Owners with dogs showing signs should seek veterinary treatment for their pets promptly.”

To protect against leptospirosis, keep your dogs updated on their leptospirosis vaccinations, he advised.

MELIOIDOSIS

What it is: Caused by the bacterium burkholderia pseudomallei. “It is endemic to Southeast Asia and can cause disease in both animals and humans,” said Dr Chua. However, pet infections in Singapore are relatively uncommon.

Animals likely to be affected: Dogs.

How it’s transmitted: Like leptospirosis, this infection can be picked up by dogs via direct contact with water or soil contaminated with the bacteria.

“Periods of heavy rainfall may also pose a higher risk of melioidosis because the bacteria rise to the surface of the soil. Animal to human transmission is possible but rare,” said Dr Chua.