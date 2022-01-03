How to make 2022 the best year: 27 shows and books to inspire and make you laugh

3 NETFLIX SHOWS THAT WILL GET YOU EXCITED ABOUT TRAVELLING AGAIN

Outlander: If you’re looking for something escapist, look no further than this gripping time-travelling epic based on the popular book series by Diana Gabaldon. Combat nurse Claire Beauchamp is on honeymoon with her husband in Scotland when she is sucked into a couple of "standing stones", taking her back in time to the 18th century, where she's forced to built a whole new life. The plot, the setting and the costumes are all chef’s kiss.

The Road To Red Restaurants List: A no-brainer for those of you who miss Japan. In this narrative food series, a salaryman drives out every weekend on his own looking for independent restaurants he thinks might go “extinct”, such as a restaurant in the mountains right on the edge of Tokyo that harvests its own ingredients.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: If you enjoy travelling with bossy (but well-meaning) friends who plan the itinerary and are excited about everything, this is the show for you. Each episode, hosts Megan, Jo and Luis take turns introducing each other to an accommodation they (and you) can rent – on a variety of budgets – such as a tower of open-air bedrooms in Bali made out of bamboo.