She boosts breast cancer survivors' confidence with 3D nipple tattoos: 'I love seeing women feel whole again'

Michele Khoo is not your typical tattooist. Instead of inking flowers, quotes or symbols onto your skin, the 38-year-old is an expert in tattooing nipples and areolas on women with reconstructed breasts who have lost theirs due to breast cancer.

Called 3D nipple tattoos, these are crafted using a technique that employs the same pigments found in traditional tattoos, to replicate a life-like image and texture of the nipple and areola on the skin, although it is actually flat.

She opened

COVERS, a paramedical aesthetics centre

in 2019 and sees patients with various skin aesthetics issues “I see burn patients, and patients who have scars from an accident,” Khoo told CNA Women

.

“The most common patients I see are women who have gone through

breast removal surgeries due to breast cancer