Ready to start investing? We explain what style works best for you – active or passive

Passive ETFs use algorithms with minimal to zero human intervention to buy the shares in the ETFs, by tracking the underlying sector, region or market.

Those with less time or a smaller capital (a rough gauge is anything less than S$5,000) are increasingly opting to invest via robo advisors. These mostly online platforms automate your monthly cash to buy the ETFs you want, so that you do not have to manually purchase them by yourself.

What if you choose to buy such ETFs on the open market via a direct brokerage? You would then be actively managing your portfolio but investing in passively managed, globally diversified funds.

Note that it’s also possible for some robo advisors to adopt an active approach to investing instead of simply tracking market benchmarks, by buying individual equities or even rebalancing under different market conditions. These are still done through automation and algorithms, with minimal human intervention.

In order to determine if the robo advisor you are looking at is truly passive or active, you may need to study its investment approach and the underlying funds it invests in.

WHICH METHOD TO CHOOSE

Well-known investors such as Warren Buffett or Cathie Wood are examples of active investors who directly choose which companies to invest in.

While skilled portfolio managers such as Buffett or Wood may be able to consistently deliver outsized returns, there is no guarantee that investors who choose actively managed funds will always outperform the market.

Given their lower cost and accessibility, more money has flowed into passive investing instruments in recent years. However, that does not mean that active investing is dead – both strategies exist for a reason.

The best portfolio strategy might just be a blend of both.

As the author of financial blog SG Budget Babe, many of my readers frequently ask me which approach I use. The answer is that I employ a mix of both strategies – I adopt active investing for my (and my husband’s) retirement portfolio, while using robo advisors to automate the bulk of my investments for our children.

Financial controller Brian Halim, who has been actively managing his own investments for the last 12 years, said he decided to manage his own portfolio because he wanted to beat the market through his own picks.

“I enjoy studying the business model of a company and trying to understand how management is driving the business,” said the 36-year-old.

However, Halim acknowledged that he easily spends at least four hours a day managing his investments as he reads the news, studies the company’s annual report, financial statements, and keeps up with quarterly earning calls.

TAKING THE FIRST STEP

In Singapore, most women lack the confidence to invest and manage their own portfolio. A UOB survey among 500 Singaporeans last year found that only one in three women rated themselves with an above-average confidence level when it comes to investing.

Half of the female respondents perceive themselves to be lacking in knowledge and indicated it as their greatest barrier to getting started.