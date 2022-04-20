Free book alert: Aesop converts 2 Singapore stores into a ‘library’ for the first time
As part of the Australian beauty brand’s inaugural initiative to celebrate women’s stories and voices, you can pick up a complimentary book for yourself or a loved one, from Wednesday (Apr 20) to Sunday.
Australian skincare brand Aesop is turning two of its stores in Singapore into a “library”, where all its botanical-based beauty products will be replaced by books at its The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and VivoCity stores.
It is part of a global initiative called Aesop Women’s Library and will run from Wednesday (Apr 20) to Sunday. During the five days, each customer is invited to choose one book to take home – for free.
While International Women’s Day in March may be over, the brand told CNA Women it wanted to continue celebrating women’s voices and stories.
Aesop will stock more than 50 titles from local book publishers Math Paper Press, Epigram, Ethos Books and Sea Breeze to “empower our local literary community and celebrate the successes of these authors and artists”.
The selection features Southeast Asian authors who have honoured the lives of women and their allies, such as We Make Spaces Divine by Pooja Nansi, Professions by Amanda Chong, 17 Keong Saik Road by Charmaine Leung and ‘Others’ Is Not A Race by Melissa De Silva.
The brand has prepared sufficient books for the initiative, said an Aesop spokesperson, although a few titles are expected to “sell out” earlier.
“In order to identify from our end that you are given a complimentary book, we will register your profile in our system … by scanning the barcodes of the books.”
Those who’re looking to purchase Aesop products during this period will have to visit other Aesop outlets.
In the two stores, expect to hear an audio collage by Singapore multidisciplinary artist Weish, who put together a one-hour mix featuring music by local singers such as Joanna Dong and Aisyah Aziz, and Singaporean-Canadian rapper Masia One.
Weish wrote on Instagram: “Woven into and alongside the songs, you'll hear poetry extracts read by celebrated local authors, as well as heartfelt voice notes personally recorded by Aesop staff across Asia in a colourful spectrum of languages and accents.”
Listen to the audio collage here.
