Free book alert: Aesop converts 2 Singapore stores into a ‘library’ for the first time

Australian skincare brand Aesop is turning two of its stores in Singapore into a “library”, where all its botanical-based beauty products will be replaced by books at its The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and VivoCity stores.

It is part of a global initiative called Aesop Women’s Library and will run from Wednesday (Apr 20) to Sunday. During the five days, each customer is invited to choose one book to take home – for free.

While International Women’s Day in March may be over, the brand told CNA Women it wanted to continue celebrating women’s voices and stories.

Aesop will stock more than 50 titles from local book publishers Math Paper Press, Epigram, Ethos Books and Sea Breeze to “empower our local literary community and celebrate the successes of these authors and artists”.