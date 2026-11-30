The year is 1994. A young girl, known to her family as Ah Girl, is lying on the floor with her younger sister, colouring with crayons she scavenged from the dustbin at the void deck of their flat.

In their tiny apartment, her grandmother is counting coins as the television switches between English and Mandarin channels in the background. Her father has gone out with his new girlfriend, and she has little idea when her mother, whose visits are erratic, will come by again.

This is one of the many poignant scenes in Ah Girl, the feature debut of Singaporean filmmaker Ang Geck Geck Priscilla, who drew inspiration from her own childhood.

Set in 1990s Singapore, Ah Girl follows a seven-year-old girl and her younger sister Ah Tian as they navigate their parents’ separation, financial difficulties and the complicated relationships between the adults in their lives.

The Mandarin-language film won several accolades in 2026, including the Youth Jury Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and Best Asian Feature Film at the Singapore International Film Festival. It also received three nominations at the 2026 Golden Horse Awards, for Best New Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best New Performer for Ong Xuan Jing, who played Ah Girl.

After a year of screening at film festivals around the world, Ah Girl opened in Singapore cinemas on Nov 19, 2026.

PROCESSING HER CHILDHOOD THROUGH FILM