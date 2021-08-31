Beauty experts explain why putting acids on your skin is good for you

A little acid never hurt anyone, said no one. After all, the mere mention of the word “acid” conjures up images of painful chemical burns. But in actuality, our skin can benefit from the regular use of skin-renewing acids.

These acids help to remove the dead skin cells on the surface of the skin, which helps improve skin texture, said Dr Eileen Tan, dermatologist at Eileen Tan Skin Clinic & Associates.

Fact: Our skin’s natural pH sits between four and six on the scale, which is slightly acidic. It is also where the skin functions at its optimum.

When used in the right concentrations, skin-renewing acids are said to help fight acne, reduce the signs of ageing and give your complexion a glow. And while our skin does naturally renew itself every 28 days, this natural exfoliating process slows down with age and stress.

So sometimes a little help is necessary. Enter, acids in your skincare products.

DECODING YOUR ACID: AHA, BHA, PHA – WHAT’S WHAT?

Before we dive into how to incorporate skin-renewing acids into your daily skincare routine, it’s important to understand the difference between each, and how they work for your skin.

The world of acids can be divided into three categories:

1. ALPHA-HYDROXY ACIDS (AHAS)