The ‘perfect woman’? Why the creation of AI actress Tilly Norwood should make both women and men worry

When I first saw Tilly Norwood, I reacted viscerally. Something about her was very, very off.

She was stunning. Slim, petite, great hair, a beautiful smile, captivating eyes, and light, flawless skin – I couldn’t help but stare.

The thing is, she’s not even human. She – or it? – is artificial intelligence (AI). And, like many uncanny AI creations developing faster than we can keep up, she looks very real, very human.

Had I not known she was just a tangle of data, I might have believed her creator British video production studio Particle6’s claim that she’s “the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman” – yet another attractive young actress to join Hollywood’s endless ranks of beautiful actresses.

So what makes her so disturbing?

Well, there’s the obvious: She’s a robot.

She’s what Particle6 chief executive officer Eline Van Der Velden describes on LinkedIn as “a creative work – a piece of art”.

And, just as AI polishes everything it touches – from the way we speak online to the way we write our emails, and the way we parent our kids – Norwood is a polished sum of thousands of performers.

But much has already been said about the absurdity of treating her as a “real actress”. The American labour union Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) wasted no time in condemning Norwood’s existence.

In a statement on social media, the union opposed “the replacement of human performers by synthetics”, and asserted that Norwood “is not an actor, it’s a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers”.

Plus, while Van Der Velden boasted that “several talent agencies were interested” in Norwood, no actual agency was named.

Several actors – real, human – also chimed in. Actress Emily Blunt called Norwood “really, really scary” on a podcast by American entertainment magazine Variety. And Whoopi Goldberg, on an episode of the talk show The View, pointed out that Norwood will never replace human performers as “we move differently, our faces move differently, our bodies move differently”.