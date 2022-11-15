‘I looked like a mannequin’: Content creator Adeline Tay on dealing with hair loss and baldness positively

It started with a bald spot the size of a 20-cent coin when I was 18. I had just completed my military basic training with the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps two weeks before and was at the neighbourhood hair salon.

My hairdresser told me there was a bald patch at the back of my head. She was concerned because the patch felt smooth, although she said that she had a client who had a similar bald spot, which improved after she saw a doctor. I didn't give it much thought but decided to go to my general practitioner (GP) to get it checked.

My GP diagnosed it as ringworm, a common fungal infection – I had, coincidentally, just come back from field camp – and gave me a cream to apply. But it didn’t work.

The hair loss got worse and I grew more concerned. In April 2016, about three weeks later, I went back to my GP, who said it might be alopecia areata and referred me to a specialist at the National Skin Centre.