She went from accidental hiker to climbing 87 mountains and building a women’s trekking community

Hazleen Ahmad started hiking by chance. Her friend had to drop out of a Mount Kinabalu trek and invited Hazleen to take her place. That hike in 2013 changed her life trajectory in an unexpected – and big – way.

What started it all was a health scare in 2011. While recovering from an operation on her foot, Hazleen developed a pain in her throat that turned out to be something more serious – an abscess.

“I said to my husband at the time, ‘I have a feeling I’m going to die’, and he said I was exaggerating,” Hazleen recalled. “I told him to take me to the emergency room as I couldn’t breathe. I felt something was burning.

“When I got to the ENT specialist in Mount Elizabeth Hospital, he told me to go into a room. He sanitised a knife and within five seconds he cut my throat open,” she added. “There was a build-up of toxins, it was closing up my throat. And if it had burst, it would have gone into my lung, and I would have suffocated.”

This type of infection is known as peritonsillar abscess or quinsy, where pus accumulates in the throat and forms an abscess if not treated.

After this harrowing incident, Hazleen realised she needed to start exercising properly.

“I was around 40, was probably going through perimenopause and I had undiagnosed Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD),” she said. “I was getting angry a lot and was unhappy with myself. That’s when I started running.”