Meet Angelita Teo, the first Singaporean director of The Olympic Museum in Switzerland

Hailing from a professional background deeply rooted in the arts, the world of sports was a brand new arena for Teo, and the learning curve, steep.

“It was to understand the very complex sporting world, which is an eco-system in itself, with the Olympics being the most prominent of all,” she recalled.

“What also attracted me to this job is that it has an international audience. In Singapore, everything we did was at a national level. Here, it’s international and every country we go to, whether it’s working with the Japanese or the Chinese, it’s a different working style so you learn a lot.”

Taking over from her predecessor, Francis Gabet, who had been with the organisation for 17 years, posed another challenge for Teo, who is in her early 50s.

“There was a lot for my colleagues to adapt to because they’ve been used to one style (of leadership) for a long time. They are relatively adaptable and they were very welcoming when I joined, but there is also still a bit of a language barrier. Because before I arrived, everybody spoke French most of the time, so they have accommodated me in the sense that everyone’s English has now improved,” Teo said candidly.