If I ever got ‘cancelled’, I would feel relief: Former NMP Anthea Ong reflects on life as a social advocate

The book is an anthology of personal reflections by 20 former and current NMPs. Edited by Ong, the book also features little-known anecdotes and NMPs’ analyses of the scheme that gave them the opportunity to take part in the legislative process.

As with almost everything she has done in the last 15 years, the book is another chance for her to give back, this time to the experience she said was “one of the biggest life-changing privileges” of her life.

“To be able to serve this way in the highest hall of the land, to be able to bring so many voices into Parliament to be heard, is a deep honour and privilege. It inspired me so much that I wanted to give something back. I’m not into partisan politics so if not for the scheme there was no way I would’ve been able to get in,” Ong told CNA Women.

BEING AUTHENTIC IN PARLIAMENT

Ong’s time in Parliament was memorable not just for her, but others who watched her speeches on the small screen.

In millennial lingo, Ong took up space, speaking at every Parliament sitting. She delivered a total of 36 speeches and raised more than 100 parliamentary questions.

On a platform that left her so open to judgement, Ong chose to be “intentionally authentic”.

“I needed to be present, to be very intentional. I was representing people from the civic sector and it’s a sector that’s very diverse and very vulnerable on so many levels.

“If I’m going in fully armed and only wanting to talk numbers, first of all, it’s not me and second of all, how would I bring these voices with me into Parliament? How would I help not just members of the House but also the whole of Singapore understand that vulnerability has a place?” she said.

“I geeked out on research and data but I also talked to members of the community so that I wasn’t just reading off the literature.

“There’s a lot of authenticity there because I’m sharing first-hand experience. In almost every one of my speeches, I would have at least one story from the ground, about real people,” she added.

Ong told CNA Women she felt like everything that had happened to her in the last few decades was “preparing” her for this particular moment in the spotlight.