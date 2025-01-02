What is aortic stenosis? Why is this deadly heart condition hard to detect and underdiagnosed in women?

For Johana Hamid, it started with a feeling of tiredness in 2021. “When I did my household chores, I would feel tired, weak and a bit breathless. I would rest for five to 10 minutes and be okay after that,” said the 74-year-old.

Johana did not think much of this and believed it was a natural part of ageing.

This led to two bad falls in 2021 and 2022 while the retiree was simply going about her day at home. She was hospitalised each time. She even hit her head during her second fall and had to call an ambulance.

Doctors treated Johana’s physical injuries, but did not suspect the fall was related to a heart condition.

However, two years later, in August 2023, after Johana underwent a routine heart health checkup, she unexpectedly fainted and was hospitalised.

This time, doctors performed thorough scans, and transferred her to the National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS). She was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis.

This is a degenerative heart condition in which the valve between the heart and the main artery that carries blood to the rest of the body becomes narrowed, making it harder for the heart to pump blood effectively.