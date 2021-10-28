Singaporean mums win US award for English book series that teaches kids Arabic

When Hafeezah Alsagoff and Hanan Alsagoff couldn't find fun and interactive books about the Arabic language written in English for their kids, they published their own series – and won an award for it.

The Arabic Alphabet Of Huruf Island series, which comprises seven books, was first released in 2017 and recently won the Best Book Series 2021 award from US publishing company Daybreak Press.

The award was presented virtually as part of the company's Book Festival held from Oct 22 to 24.

It features characters "that children of all religions and backgrounds can relate to", "helping to lower barriers between cultures and encourage unity in our society", according to a press release.

Hafeezah, a 39-year-old mother of two, said the duo are "very grateful" for the award.