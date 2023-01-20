Atrial fibrillation in women: This abnormal heart rhythm disorder is underdiagnosed and more severe in females

It began with some swelling in the right leg, accompanied by a feeling of breathlessness in May 2019. At that time, 52-year-old Goh Jit Miin thought her asthma was flaring up.

“My asthma is usually mild and well controlled. However, this was a lot more serious. I suddenly found myself fighting for breath even when taking a few steps,” she recalled.

Goh visited two general practitioners who both found that she had an irregular and rapid heart rate close to 200 beats per minute. In comparison, a normal heart rate should range from 60 to 100 beats a minute. Both GPs gave her referral letters for further check-ups.

Over the next two weeks, Goh visited Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s A&E four times due to episodes of breathlessness. The first three times, she was retained for seven to eight hours for observation and medical tests but was ultimately sent home without any conclusive findings.

By the fourth visit, Goh’s right leg had swelled so visibly that she was hospitalised. She discovered she had put on close to 10kg due to fluid retention.

Goh was sent to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for two weeks where she was hooked up to heart rhythm monitors and underwent multiple tests. However, the cause of her illness continued to evade doctors.