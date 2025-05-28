She’s making space for artistes with disabilities to shine on Singapore’s biggest arts stage

The pre-pandemic 2010s were a blur of excess. ZoukOut transformed beaches into pulsating raves, Marquee re-imagined nightclubbing as an adult theme park replete with a towering slide and Ferris wheel, stadiums heaved with pop and K-pop heavyweights.

Audiences demanded bigger names, louder beats, grander spectacles, and the entertainment industry obliged.

It was amid this maximalist race that a single quiet voice cut through the noise.

A festival and arts producer, Audrey Perera was not interested in big headliners or bright pyrotechnics.

Instead, she assembled some 100 of the most diverse artistes with disabilities from 22 nations – many of whom most Singaporeans may not have heard of.

There was the Canadian one-armed violin virtuoso Adrian Anantawan; Australian singer Tony Dee, who has cerebral palsy; New Zealand wheelchair dancer Rodney Bell; as well as visually-impaired musicians and wheelchair dancers from Singapore.

Together, they launched the first True Colours Festival in March 2018. Presented by UNESCO and the philanthropic Nippon Foundation, ticketed shows drew more than 12,000 people. It was groundbreaking.

Shortly after, the world was gripped by the pandemic, and the festival went virtual with film festivals, documentaries and music videos. Then, in 2022, as the world emerged from the pandemic, Perera produced a True Colors live concert in Tokyo, Japan.