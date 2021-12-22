Love at first pretzel: The women behind Auntie Anne’s family-run outlets in Singapore

Fast forward 25 years, Auntie Anne’s is now a household brand. Alice Sulaeman herself went into semi-retirement in 2016, passing the baton to two of her four children, her second child Natasha, now 32, and Olivia. The Sulaemans have two other children, a 33-year-old son and 30-year-old daughter.

The sisters oversee a team of close to 40 staff across eight outlets here, including its latest stores in Northpoint City and Ang Mo Kio Hub, which opened last year during the pandemic.

CNA Women chatted with the Sulaeman women about family and business, growing up eating soft pretzels and more.

DO PEOPLE OFTEN ASK IF YOUR MUM’S NAME IS ANNE?

OLIVIA: People always do. Many people are not aware that the brand is from the US – my parents developed the business even before the American Auntie Anne’s gained international awareness.

NATASHA: In the US, the original owner’s name is, yes, Anne. But my mum is the Auntie Anne of Singapore.

ALICE: A lot of countries want to franchise our business. I tell them this is not my brand, so you have to contact the founders. Then they’d say: But I want yours! This is because our menu is different and localised.

HOW ARE THE ROLES DIVIDED NOW? ARE MUM AND DAD STILL INVOLVED?

ALICE: My husband and I started the business together but once it stabilised, I took the lead. Then, I passed the operations side of the business, including staff training, to Natasha.

OLIVIA: And I do everything outside of operations.

NATASHA: Mum is like the consultant, playing the advisory role now.

WHAT’S YOUR BEST MEMORY OF THE BUSINESS WHILE GROWING UP?

NATASHA: Kids dragging their parents, and saying: “Mummy, I want this!”. Some of our staff would also remember these kids – they’d buy the pretzels and go back to their mums.

OLIVIA: It became a place where parents can trust their kids to go to. It’s nice to see that.

DO YOUR FRIENDS GET FREE PRETZELS?

NATASHA: I’ve got people who tell me, “Can I just show your picture or name card and get free pretzels?” I was like, no? Our staff are not trained to do that. Sometimes, it feels like some of them are just joking, but there are also some who are serious.