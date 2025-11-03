Her first day as an autism coach was tough but she stayed on for 11 years: 'This is where I want to be'

On her first day at work at St Andrew’s Autism Centre (SAAC), Chloe Phua was slapped by a client. Within the first month, the senior coach received a bump on her forehead from a flying iPad, from another client.

Most would have quit at these early challenges but not her.

Over her 11 years at SAAC's Day Activity Centre, the 37-year-old has occasionally been slapped, hit, and even bitten, but Phua continues to serve her clients, mostly adults with moderate to severe autism, with love and dedication.

“Serving people is what I like to do and look forward to doing each day,” she said.

Phua works with a team of over 20 coaches at the Day Activity Centre, which offers programmes to those 18 years and above. They support up to 70 clients, most in their 20s and 30s, with a coach-to-client ratio of approximately one-to-three.

“We equip them with essential life skills that support them in their daily living, from self-care and communication to functional skills, such as learning to brush their teeth, helping them to understand and regulate their emotions, using calming strategies, and preparing simple meals when they are hungry.”

FINDING A CAREER WITH HEART

Phua’s current career is far removed from her first one. You could say it is a calling – rather than a profession.

After graduating with a degree in economics and finance from the University of London, SIM (Singapore Institute of Management) GE (Global Education), she found a job in the finance department of an assistance company handling medical-related and insurance claims.