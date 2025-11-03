Her first day as an autism coach was tough but she stayed on for 11 years: 'This is where I want to be'
At St Andrew’s Autism Centre, senior coach Chloe Phua teaches adults with autism to care for themselves, manage their emotions and build independence through daily life skills. She tells CNA Women how her clients have taught her patience and how to love.
On her first day at work at St Andrew’s Autism Centre (SAAC), Chloe Phua was slapped by a client. Within the first month, the senior coach received a bump on her forehead from a flying iPad, from another client.
Most would have quit at these early challenges but not her.
Over her 11 years at SAAC's Day Activity Centre, the 37-year-old has occasionally been slapped, hit, and even bitten, but Phua continues to serve her clients, mostly adults with moderate to severe autism, with love and dedication.
“Serving people is what I like to do and look forward to doing each day,” she said.
Phua works with a team of over 20 coaches at the Day Activity Centre, which offers programmes to those 18 years and above. They support up to 70 clients, most in their 20s and 30s, with a coach-to-client ratio of approximately one-to-three.
“We equip them with essential life skills that support them in their daily living, from self-care and communication to functional skills, such as learning to brush their teeth, helping them to understand and regulate their emotions, using calming strategies, and preparing simple meals when they are hungry.”
FINDING A CAREER WITH HEART
Phua’s current career is far removed from her first one. You could say it is a calling – rather than a profession.
After graduating with a degree in economics and finance from the University of London, SIM (Singapore Institute of Management) GE (Global Education), she found a job in the finance department of an assistance company handling medical-related and insurance claims.
But after two and a half years, she realised it was not for her. “I did not enjoy being stuck at a desk crunching numbers all day. I wanted something more meaningful, that allowed me to connect with people and be able to help them,” she said.
A stint as a part-time tutor when she was an undergraduate made her think of teaching. Her friend, a special education (SPED) teacher, encouraged her to try the sector, which then led to her applying at SAAC as a Day Activity Centre coach.
Before she was offered the job, she attended a three-day immersion programme where she assisted the lead coaches in various sessions and interacted with clients at the centre.
“I went in like a blank slate, not knowing what to expect,” she said.
The three days were eye-opening. “I witnessed meltdowns but what struck me most was how calm and professional the staff remained. I knew then that this is where I want to be, and this is what I really want to do,” Phua added.
It helped that her parents were “surprisingly supportive” although they were concerned when they saw her injuries in her first month.
Injuries can occur during meltdowns when people with autism struggle to express their needs. These episodes may be triggered by denied requests, physical discomfort such as headaches and stomachaches, communication barriers to expressing emotions, or sudden changes in routine or environment.
“My parents asked me if I should consider doing something else,” said Phua, who is single. “But I knew then how much this work meant to me and I want to continue doing it. I’m grateful for their support and belief in me throughout this journey.”
WALKING TOWARDS A MORE INCLUSIVE SOCIETY
On weekdays, from 9am to 3pm, Phua dedicates herself to improving the lives of people with autism and their caregivers, knowing that true understanding and acceptance will take time.
Each class has seven to nine clients, with at least two coaches. She rotates among different classes, providing support where it is most needed.
The team also takes clients on weekly community outings, from a walk around the neighbourhood to taking a bus to places farther away, like East Coast Park, Gardens by the Bay, Marina Barrage, or a mall, she told CNA Women.
“Even knowing the risks – safety concerns, potential meltdowns, and the possibility of them unintentionally hurting someone – we continue these outings week after week. After all, they too have the right to experience a dignified and meaningful life,” she said.
“More often than not, members of the public respond to them rather negatively. We hear remarks like, ‘Why do you bring them out?’ or ‘If they can’t behave, they should just stay at home.’”
She recalls vividly an outing about 10 years ago, when she encountered a group of elderly women who muttered in dialect, “Crazy people are here.”
“I was deeply affected by their comments,” she said. “People do not realise that persons with autism understand what is being said. They may not show it, but they feel it.”
More recently, the coaches at the Day Activity Centre were reprimanded by a member of the public for disrespecting their clients – they were taking photos of them during an outing.
“What they did not realise was that, as coaches, part of our role is to update parents and caregivers by sharing what their loved ones are doing,” Phua said.
“Although we were scolded, we were happy because we are seeing a slight shift towards more awareness, acceptance, understanding and inclusivity.”
But there is still much room for improvement. “Rather than responding with negativity, we hope people can pause and observe first,” she said, adding that people with autism also feel emotions and can pick up on facial expressions, so it’s important to be mindful of one’s responses.
THE EMOTIONAL HIGHS AND LOWS OF A SPED COACH
The work of a SPED coach is gratifying but it can be emotionally heavy.
The coaches are trained to manage aggressive episodes at the centre. “When a client has a meltdown and wants to trash the classroom, we give them the space to do so – as long as it is safe for everyone. Things can be replaced. What matters is that they feel secure to regulate their emotions in a supportive and non-judgemental environment.”
In the beginning, Phua used to blame herself for the incidents. But she has since learnt that her clients’ outbursts are not personal.
“Some would come back to me, gently touching my face, and that’s their way of showing they are apologetic. These are moments that move me deeply.”
Phua’s work extends to her clients’ families and caregivers, who worry about who will care for their child after they’re gone, or what will happen when they are no longer physically able to care for them.
This is where St Andrew’s Adult Home (SAAH) comes in, providing long-term residential care for those who need it.
To help her clients move towards independence, where they’re able to manage life skills and build positive relationships outside their families, Phua works with primary caregivers to set goals for daily living, community participation, and emotional and behavioural support.
Many of Phua’s clients experience communication challenges, so building rapport takes time, patience and commitment.
One client was often in distress and withdrew from class activities. Unable to express his emotions, he would sometimes act out physically in frustration – a challenge for Phua, who is petite compared with him.
To help him communicate more effectively and safely, the team introduced a customised communication board, refining it over time to suit his needs. They soon discovered that his emotional outbursts were often linked to overwhelming experiences at home.
By acknowledging his feelings and working closely with his caregivers, the team provided holistic support, both at home and at the centre. He now uses his communication board to express his emotions and has also begun to engage more positively in daily activities.
“It may look like there is no progress for months, but that does not mean nothing is happening,” said Phua. “Change is slow but if we continue to show love and understanding, goals will gradually be met.
“They remind me to be patient, and they show me how to love. For that, I am really grateful for this journey,” she added.
