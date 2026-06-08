'Don’t just stare, give us a smile': A mother’s plea for families living with autism

Mohamad Darwisyh Mohamad Azmey’s family has a special swimming trolley that is always packed and ready to go. So, when it was rolled out on a Sunday morning, the then 11-year-old knew they were going to the pool.

It is one of Darwisyh’s favourite places, said his mother, 38-year-old Seri Amalia Khairil.

The entire family – Darwisyh, his parents, three younger brothers and godmother – spent several hours at Sengkang Swimming Complex. But when it was time to head home, Darwisyh lay on the floor and started crying. He did not want to leave.

Bystanders watched the tween, whom they probably thought looked too old to throw a tantrum in public.

This happened two years ago, but Seri remembers it vividly. She composed herself and explained her everyday reality to the crowd: “Sorry, he has autism.”

When some continued to look, she added: “If you don’t know what autism is, you can read about it.”

WHEN STARES FOLLOW WHEREVER YOU GO

Darwisyh was diagnosed with autism, a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how a person processes information, communicates, socialises and experiences the world, when he was three.