Autism in adult women: Why we miss the signs and ways to get support

Jesselin Ong, 22, received a formal diagnosis when she was in hospital after a serious accident in 2015, when she was in her teens.

As a child, she refused to speak until she was seven, and was always fidgeting. As an adult, she says she would walk out of meetings if she felt bored, or “ask people hilariously morbid questions”.

“I have sensory sensitivities and avoid ‘slimy’ food like runny egg yolks or fried Hokkien mee. I avoid wearing pants and till today, I still only wear dresses,” said the IT consultant.

She found out about her condition when she spoke with a psychologist in the hospital. Even then, she didn’t believe anyone could help. “I considered psychologists silly,” she said.

Acceptance was key to understanding her condition. “My parents blanked out my diagnosis and told me I was entirely normal. However, my aunt, who was my guardian, tried to help … If the TV at home was too loud, she would lower the volume. And that helped a great deal.”

While she didn’t care about the diagnosis as a teen and refused the support she was offered, in adulthood, Ong found that having access to such services have been a great help. She learned what her triggers were, such as having too much light, or unfamiliar people coming in and out of rooms.

“As an adult, I started to learn and look into my diagnosis and realised there is finally an explanation for feeling different. That my inability to fit in was not a personal failing but a symptom of my condition.

“Being older now has helped me learn coping skills. It’s a trial by fire but I learnt how to get along and manage my autism with minimal effort.”

Before her diagnosis, Ong thought autistic people were incapable of living independently or contributing productively to society. Her diagnosis gave her the courage to break out of that stereotype. “I discovered that I am capable of holding a job, surviving on my own, having friendships and feeling connected to others.

“I’ve learned to seek professional help and be vulnerable with trusted friends and family. We tend to try and do everything ourselves so having a support circle around me for both good and bad days is incredibly important for mental health.

“My advice to anyone who has received their diagnosis is this: Don’t give up, don’t shut down or shut out people. Autism does not define me.”