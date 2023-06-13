She co-founded Paint The World Malaysia, an NGO to help the marginalised, when she was only 18
Aziza Aznizan, a 27-year-old PhD student, started Paint The World with her classmates when she was a teenager. Now, she runs the branch in Malaysia, which serves youths from refugee communities and other underprivileged backgrounds.
Aziza Aznizan is a model, PhD student and co-founder of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Paint The World, in Malaysia, all inspired by her passion for wanting to find out how others live, and the stories they tell.
It was her interest in diversity that drove her curiosity and eventual action.
Born and raised in Sarawak, Malaysia, Aziza said she was part of the minority in school. She studied in a Chinese-stream private secondary school where most of her schoolmates were Chinese, and after that, attended United World College Atlantic (UWC Atlantic), a boarding school in the United Kingdom, where she was one of the few Muslims.
But far from being intimidated, Aziza said her experience at both schools allowed her to befriend others of various nationalities and ethnicities.
Referring to her years at UWC Atlantic from 2014 to 2016, Aziza said: “It was so diverse, there were people from so many countries, so many backgrounds, I felt so happy because I could learn so much from these people and improve my knowledge about other cultures and communities.”
However, standing out was not always a good thing. In her first year in the UK, she witnessed her Muslim friend have her hijab pulled from her head while out in public. Later, in 2017, when she was travelling around the United States as a student under the Model United Nations programme, strangers called her names and hurled vulgarities at her for wearing the hijab in public.
It was the period where anti-Muslim attacks were on the rise in the UK and the US, and she happened to be one of the victims, Aziza said.
Trying not to let the episodes affect her, she became more committed to raising awareness about her culture and religion – understanding differences would help to challenge harmful stereotypes.
“When more people are included, more people will learn about other races, religions, backgrounds and values. It leads to better understanding,” she said.
ADVOCATING FOR DIVERSITY THROUGH PAINT THE WORLD IN MALAYSIA
In 2015, Aziza and 12 UWC Atlantic classmates founded Paint The World – they shared a vision advocating for better inclusivity and youth empowerment.
The name of the NGO came from this idea that my peers and I have our unique colours, and we must paint the world with it.
Each of the 13 friends established a division of Paint The World in their respective home countries or cities; Aziza initiated Paint The World in Malaysia.
Every Paint The World division is distinct and operates independently. Other branches include ones in Tbilisi in Georgia, Lobamba in Eswatini, and Beirut in Lebanon.
“The name of the NGO came from this idea that my peers and I have our unique colours, and we must paint the world with it,” Aziza said. “It sounds fluffy, but I knew we were going to translate the aspiration into action, no matter how difficult.”
For Paint The World Malaysia, Aziza decided to focus on creating an inclusive and supportive community for underprivileged youths. To make it a reality, she spoke to community leaders in Sarawak and sought her cousin’s help to resolve operational and logistical issues.
In 2016, Aziza approached two Malaysian ministers who hailed from Sarawak: Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof, and Minister of Tourism, Art, Culture, Youth and Sports of Sarawak Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah. They have since supported Paint The World Malaysia with funding, project management advice, and manpower for outreach.
In the past eight years, Paint The World Malaysia has undertaken various projects. These include language courses in English and Malay for Rohingya refugees, to equip them with essential professional skills and aid their integration into the Malaysian community.
In 2022, the NGO also established the United World Academy, an educational platform offering enrichment programmes to refugees and economically disadvantaged Malaysian youths.
Currently, Paint The World Malaysia operates two centres. The first, established in 2015, is located in Sarawak and run by Aziza’s cousin, Nazreen Hussain. The second, which opened in 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, is managed by Aziza's partner, Rahman Imam.
A team of full-time volunteers helps out at both centres, each catering to approximately 40 students who were enrolled through Paint The World Malaysia’s outreach efforts.
“Not many people know what the Rohingya refugees and other ‘invisible’ communities go through in this country, but through Paint The World, people have a better idea,” Aziza said. “So I’m grateful that people who fell through the cracks feel more included through our programmes – that’s what keeps me going even when it’s hard.”
PURSUING HIGHER EDUCATION TO CREATE BETTER OPPORTUNITIES
To better serve Paint The World Malaysia’s beneficiaries, Aziza felt she needed to be equipped with legal knowledge. With her parents’ support, she completed her bachelor’s degree in International Relations from EU Business School in 2020, followed by a master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University for Peace in Costa Rica in 2022.
She is currently working remotely on a PhD in Diplomacy and International Affairs from Euclid University in Bangui, Central African Republic, and expects to graduate in 2026.
Aziza credits her education for helping her manage the programmes at Paint The World Malaysia as it offers a deeper perspective on the conflicts and situations encountered by the refugees.
“I write proposals to the ministers and other organisations with clearer goals now,” she said. “Studying politics and international law is hard, but I can now help the refugees better. I have a better idea of how international law works.”
She has been moved by her journey. “Being in an NGO humbled me,” Aziza said. “I have worked with children in slums, children who have no family, children who can’t read at all – they may not seem like they can do much, but they are so dedicated to improv(ing their lives). It’s very touching.”
Aziza plans to keep expanding Paint The World Malaysia. She is currently working on establishing a foundation to sustain support for the organisation, and creating more regular programmes under United World Academy so more children can benefit from them.
CNA Women is a section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.