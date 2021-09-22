Back pain in women: How chiropractic, osteopathy or physiotherapy can help

Have you tried doing your own spinal “cracks” at home, applying a pain relief cream or even changing your pillows to alleviate your back pain?

If you have, you are not alone – prolonged sitting from working at home has created an increasing demand for back pain solutions.

When you take away your regular commute to the office or going out on your lunch break, you’ve effectively reduced incidental exercise, said Johnathan Wilson, an osteopath at Orchard Health Clinic, which offers chiropractic, osteopathy and physiotherapy care.

Women, on top of prolonged sitting at their desks, are also more prone to back pain due to changes during pregnancy or menopause.

Pregnancy-related conditions such as sacroiliac joint (SIJ) dysfunction, which occurs when the pelvis adapts to the growing baby, is a common cause of lower back pain, said Aman Bancil, an osteopath and co-founder of Edge Healthcare, an osteopathy and physiotherapy clinic.

Additionally, women going through menopause are more prone to osteoporotic compression fracture, which refers to small cracks that can occur in the vertebrae due to osteoporosis, he added.

"Postmenopausal women experience hormonal changes (including oestrogen reduction) that decreases their bone mineral density, making them more prone to these fractures than men," explained Bancil.