Should you watch the Barbie movie? What I loved and hated about it, as a female pop culture fan

Growing up, I didn’t really play with Barbie. When I was five, I had an irrational fear of human-like dolls and associated Barbie with horror stories (creepy doll staring at you in the dark, anyone?). As a tween, I became aware that toy maker Mattel's most popular doll perpetuated unrealistic beauty standards for women.

So when news of a Barbie movie surfaced, I wasn't interested at first – until the world exploded with all things pink aka Barbiecore. That, and the fact that Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig said the movie would be a “cultural reset” of what society understands of Barbie, the doll that’s been around for decades.

A cultural icon around the world, Barbie was created in the 1950s as a toy for little girls. She started as a slim Caucasian with blonde hair but has evolved over the decades. Now, according to the Mattel website, there are almost 200 different Barbie dolls, with nine body types, 35 skin tones and 94 hairstyles.