The ‘skinification’ of hair is the biggest beauty trend right now – but what is it?

The movement refers to the “connection between the ingredients, treatments and benefits of our skincare routine and how they also relate to haircare”, said Nancy Twine, founder and CEO of Briogeo, a haircare brand that uses clean, naturally-based ingredients in its hair and scalp care products.

Melisse Shaban, founder and CEO of Virtue Labs, whose products utilise a protein extracted from ethically sourced human hair to help repair damaged hair, elaborated that the popularity of this trend is largely due to “ingredients suppliers investigating certain skincare actives that can also have treatment benefits to the hair, such as peptides and ceramides, comparable to skincare”.

Another factor that led to its rise, Shaban added, is that women who have long understood how high quality skincare ingredients can benefit their skin, are “now starting to understand that healthy hair is the most beautiful hair” and they can see that “what you put on your hair and scalp really matters as well”.

SCALP CARE IS THE KEY TO HEALTHY HAIR

Perhaps there is some truth to this “skinification” trend. According to Kei, the hair receives its nutrients from the body’s blood supply. But being a non-essential tissue, it is the last to benefit. The body channels its resources to “fight and heal” more essential problems and it will "not have extra nutrients to supply to the hair”.

The scalp also has a lower barrier function. What this means is that compared to the skin on our face or body, the scalp is less efficient in maintaining or replenishing hydration. That makes it prone to irritation, dandruff, itching and inflammation.

If there’s a lack of proper care, it could lead to “more severe problems such as heavy hair fall or weakened hair roots, which ultimately result in hair thinning in the long run, that may or may not be reversible”, added Kei.