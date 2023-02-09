From embezzlement to fake claims, this financial forensics expert spent the last 20 years nabbing corporate frauds

When humans lie, something happens to our nose. It doesn’t grow longer, like in Pinocchio, but the act of speaking untruths triggers our body to produce chemicals that cause tissues in the nose to swell, making it tingle.

So when we lie, we tend to scratch our nose. Our ears sometimes turn red. We avoid eye contact. We move around in our seat.

Knowing and spotting these telltale signs is a major part of Belinda Tan’s job.

She studied finance in Australia and had been an accountant for six years when her mentor suggested her inquisitive personality was better suited to investigating financial crime.

“I had a sense of justice, too, that drove my interest to get to the bottom of things,” she said.

After stints in top firms like Deloitte and Ernst & Young, Tan is now head of forensic advisory at leading accounting firm Grant Thornton Singapore.

She’s also part of the Financial Forensic Accounting Oversight Committee at Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA), where she hopes to groom a new generation of specialists.

THE DARK SIDE OF ACCOUNTING

Even after 26 years in the field, Tan continues to be surprised by some of her cases, particularly how sophisticated the crime is and how much money is stolen.