How women can plan for retirement: If you're starting in your 20s, 30s, 40s and even beyond

In the past, we would study for 20 years, work for 40 years, and then live off our savings for the remaining 20-plus years.

But with longer life expectancy and advances in medicine, it is likely that most of us will live to 90, if not beyond. Women also tend to live longer than men.

Being able to live for longer has its perks. We get more time to be with our loved ones and watch them start new families of their own, we can travel around the world and even pursue our passions.

However, this dream will only be possible if we have enough finances to see us through our golden years.

The question then is, will your savings be enough? The answer is probably no (unless, of course, you’re a high-income earner with very low expenses).