How a saliva swab test can help you detect diet fails, disease risk and more

It’s a story you may already be familiar with – the time actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie opted to have her breasts, fallopian tubes and ovaries surgically removed, after a genetic test revealed that she had a high risk of developing breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

Her mother died from breast and ovarian cancer at the age of 56, and her grandmother and aunt lost their lives to breast cancer.

“I wanted to write this to tell other women that the decision to have a mastectomy was not easy. But it is one I am very happy that I made,” she said in an opinion piece for The New York Times in 2013. “I can tell my children that they don’t need to fear they will lose me to breast cancer.”

This bold yet extreme move led to a growing demand among women for genetic tests, in what’s now called the Angelina Effect.

A 2016 Harvard Medical School study found that there was a 64 per cent spike in genetic testing for breast cancer in the two weeks after Jolie’s public testimony.

While Jolie had hers done through a blood sample, these days, a DNA test can be easily done at home via a simple saliva (or a cheek) swab.

Knowing your DNA profile gives you the knowledge to make better health and life choices, said Dr Wong Mun Yew, Founder and Managing Director of Imagene Labs, a Singapore genetic analysis platform that started in 2016.

Such tests can give you a variety of insights, from your ancestry to detecting your risk of cancer and heart disease, and even how your skin is likely to age. It can also tell you what your tolerance for fat, salt and alcohol in your diet is, as well as reveal your body’s response to certain drugs and medications, and exercise.