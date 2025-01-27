Hot flushes, night sweats, mood changes, brain fog: It’s menopause – but what type of doctor should you see?

It’s generally clear which doctor you should see for your ailment. Have a niggling foot pain? Go to a podiatrist. Consult a cardiologist if having heart issues and a dermatologist for eczema. Where it gets a bit blurry though, is deciding what sort of medical advice we need when we’re experiencing menopause symptoms.

Associate Professor Rukshini Puvanendran, co-director at KK Menopause Centre at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) said that menopause is a clinical diagnosis.

Doctors assess a woman based on her symptoms, medical history, and through a physical examination, so that the right management can be provided. They will assess if the symptoms – such as poor sleep, exhaustion, weight gain or heart palpitations – are due to menopause or other medical conditions.

“Your GP or family doctor will be a good first point of contact,” she said. “Most gynaecologists will be able to advise on management of menopausal symptoms.

“If an alternative opinion is deemed necessary, general practitioners, family physicians or gynaecologists can make a referral to their peers who specialise in the treatment of menopause, for example, the team at KK Menopause Centre,” added Assoc Prof Rukshini, who is also KKH’s head of Family Medicine Service.

She said that growing evidence shows that the drop of oestrogen levels caused by menopause affects a woman’s body from head to toe, including her bones, heart, brain, skin, musculoskeletal system and even emotions.

Places such as the KK Menopause Centre offer a comprehensive approach to menopause care, with specialists in gynaecology, family medicine, dermatology and mental health working together work together to provide thorough evaluations and appropriate treatments.