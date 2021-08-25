From yoga to HIIT, it's time to book your first sunrise or sunset outdoor workout

Jeff Chuang, Director of Level Singapore, said that there are many benefits of exercising outdoors. “Sunshine increases serotonin, a hormone that affects your mood. Exercise itself produces endorphins, another feel-good hormone that boosts your mood and reduces pain. And being in the sun also boosts production of Vitamin D in your skin, which helps with calcium absorption, bone health and immunity.”

Millie Bampfylde, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Marketing at health and fitness service provider UFIT, added: “This helps to relieve stress, it lifts everyone's mood and gives the feeling of freedom.”

With the most recent easing of COVID-19 measures, regardless of vaccination status, indoor mask-on and all outdoor activities in gyms and fitness studios can continue with up to 50 people, in groups of five.

For indoor mask-off activities, up to 30 vaccinated people can participate in groups of five.

While some of these outdoor workouts have now shifted back indoors, others decided to continue – or were already part of the the gym's mainstay activities to begin with. CNA Lifestyle susses out what it is about these outdoor workout settings that make them so attractive – and addictive.

IT IS A BREATH OF FRESH AIR

The first time I tried outdoor yoga was in July, right before Singapore returned to its second round of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert). International fitness chain Virgin Active took things up a notch in a tie-up with Marina Bay Sands (MBS), bringing their yoga classes to the building’s 57th floor.

It was a breath of fresh air – literally. The SkyPark Yoga class, which the gym launched on Jul 21, was the chain’s second time holding such a class globally. Virgin Active had previously organised an outdoor yoga class in Sydney, Australia, set against the backdrop of the Sydney Opera House.

At the SkyPark Yoga class, participants were first ushered to their mats (which the gym provides) in groups of five, and given a set of wireless headphones so they could hear the instructor clearly.