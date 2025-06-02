8 best podcasts for women in Singapore: Top picks on career, motherhood, health, dating and love

Tina Padia launched the podcast in January because she had been through a four-year fertility journey and knows how it feels to be “in that dark and lonely place where I sometimes felt completely helpless”.

She describes What The F as “a safe haven, a lifeline” for women going through fertility struggles.

“There is no judgement here or unwanted triggering advice around what you should and shouldn’t be doing,” she told CNA Women.

Padia is a certified and accredited life coach and fertility coach, and felt it was important to talk about the need for a more holistic, empathetic and compassionate approach to the emotional needs of women – and couples – going through fertility treatment. It’s especially so in Singapore and Asia as fertility clinics and hospitals often don’t provide this, she said.

“There isn’t a podcast specifically for women affected by infertility in Singapore so I’m here to try and make sure no one else has to go through this journey feeling isolated, guilty or shameful about what they’re going through or feeling,” she said.

Episodes range from Padia talking about balancing work and fertility treatments, to healing after an unsuccessful IVF cycle and how to support someone undergoing fertility treatments.

Listen to What The F: From Infertility Exhaustion to Peace here. New episodes drop every Friday.