Renting a place in Singapore: Women share their tips on finding the perfect home, from location to housemates

And as a general good buffer, Shen advised that you have at least three months’ worth of rent saved up in your bank account before looking for a place, as “some landlords may require more than a month’s rent as a security deposit”.

CONSIDER HIRING AN AGENT

While there are many options when it comes to looking for places to rent – websites like Property Guru, 99.co and Stacked Homes, bulletin boards at supermarkets, Facebook groups or through friends – where you can easily represent yourself, Ong said getting an agent can help greatly to “protect your interests”.

It may be particularly useful if you’re a first-timer, she added, to help you “navigate the process”, such as figuring out the paperwork involved or understanding the Tenancy Agreement.

At the same time, having an agent also means he or she would be doing the leg work in finding you a rental unit that meets your requirements. However, note that if you do hire an agent, you will also be required to pay the agent’s commission fees. This amount varies based on the rental amount and duration of lease.

If you decide to go about it on your own, then pay close attention to what’s being included in the Tenancy Agreement. For instance, make sure that there’s a clear warranty period, Mao advised. “It’s usually for 30 days, which means that if you find anything wrong with the unit during the first 30 days, the landlord will bear the costs to get it fixed or replace the item.”