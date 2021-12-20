How I survive Christmas stress every year: A working mum’s hopeful game plan

Santa has nothing on a working mum prepping for the festive season. Zilch. Mr Ho-Ho-Ho may have beautifully calligraphed lists of children naughty and nice, I have Google Sheets and checklists for that, including a record of what said child received in years past.

Because that’s how a working mum like me manages Christmas, and the stress and expectations (all self-induced) that come with it. Why all the stress? Why not just take it easy?

The ironic answer is that I enjoy the season greatly. So I’m more than willing to put up with the suffering needed to make it an ever memorable experience for my family. Every single year.

It’s like a badge of honour. #isurvivedChristmas2021.

I envy friends who simply string up some tinsel in the shape of a Christmas tree on a wall and have a small intimate family dinner to mark the season. Or better yet, head out to a restaurant.

In my extended family, this is a time of get-togethers and celebrations, a traditional Catholic Christmas. Everything, from the parties to the food and noise, is huge. So is the love and warmth.

In my own family, the December craziness is compounded by the start of the birthday cycle – three birthdays in a span of two weeks. Exhaustion is my middle name.

TRYING TO KEEP IT SIMPLE (NO, I CAN’T)

Every year, I tell myself to take it slower, keep it simpler, make it more relaxing – for my family’s sake, because my husband and kids have to bear the brunt of all my stress. Every year, those well-meaning thoughts fly out the window the moment we visit Ikea to stock up on gift wrapping supplies.