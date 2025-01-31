'Raw and real': This photographer captures the joys and messiness of childbirth in pictures

In the centre of a room in a dimly lit flat, a woman is sitting in a large tub filled with warm water. It is two hours past midnight and the air is quiet, save for the soft, calming instrumental music playing in the background. As the woman breathes deeply, her husband, two children, mother and doula mill about in anticipation. She lets out a grunt and a pained moan. She is getting ready to give birth.

Walking silently around the room is Keidi Lin. Upon arriving at the flat a few hours ago, she had scanned the cosy room for good vantage points and areas to stand. She has her camera with her, and in a small bag, are a few lighting accessories.

Without drawing attention to herself, she photographs the intimate scene taking place.

Lin is a birth photographer and the founder of The Unison Photo, where she captures women at their most raw and vulnerable, giving birth in the privacy of their homes.

Lin’s foray into birth photography started 13 years ago when a close friend invited her to be present at her home birth.

“When I stepped into the room where the birth was going to happen, I remember so vividly how peaceful and quiet everything was,” the 42-year-old said. “My friend was in the birthing tub and her husband was supporting her back. There was soft music and dim lights.”