‘I was begging people to take this on’: Meet the engineer behind BMW's colour-changing car

Eventually, Clarke got what she described as “the right people on board to motivate the technology” using two tools: Prototyping and video-editing.

“You can draw nice pictures but nothing says as many words as something you can show people and say ‘look at this’. I also used Adobe After Effects to show the colour changes. That was how I got people on board,” said the engineer, who is in her early 40s.

“TRUST YOURSELF"

It took three years to bring Clarke’s idea to life but you could argue that she began putting in the work to get to where she is today a longer time ago, way before she joined BMW.

As a child growing up in Australia, Clarke said, she never really thought of becoming an engineer.

“My parents were non-studied people so I had no influence from them or my family. I guess in a positive way I was kind of a blank slate. I could let the world influence me and could find out what interested me,” she said.

She soon came to realise that she had a knack for mathematics and the sciences.

“I liked knowing how things worked. Before we threw stuff away, a video player for example, I would want to take it apart and see how it worked.

“My parents were quite old-fashioned. I had always wanted an electrical kit but I always got the classical female toys instead so I don’t know where this technical interest came from,” she said.

Clarke suggested that her passion came naturally because “kids are natural scientists” – a gift she feels should be encouraged in both boys and girls.

“It’s important to show them what they can do, to motivate them. I certainly profited from the ‘you can do it, girls can do it’ mantra. You can show them ... the cool stuff you can do as an engineer. A bit less Math and Physics on paper, but more building stuff,” she said.