Myth or fact? To properly sanitise your menstrual cups, you have to boil them in a pot

Cloth pads. Absorbent, odour-killing underwear. Even menstrual cups, flexible funnel-shaped contraptions designed to “catch” and collect period fluid before it can leak out of the vagina.

If you haven’t realised it by now, I’m talking about period products – specifically reusable ones generally aimed at reducing waste and ultimately, being friendlier to the environment.

I guess I can count myself an early adopter. Two years ago, I switched out disposable sanitary pads for period underwear, inspired by the massive Thinx billboards I’d seen on a trip to New York.

Since then, I’ve not looked back. And since then, more reusable period products have entered the market, including fabric napkins you can wash and reuse, “period swimwear” and the aforementioned menstrual cups.

Lately, thanks to the curious world of social media algorithms, I’ve been seeing videos of women demonstrating how they clean their menstrual cups.

Apparently, the best way is to boil them in a pot.

The videos – at least the ones that appeared on my feed – were recorded by women based outside of Asia, typically in the United States or United Kingdom.

But menstrual cups are already being sold at pharmacies here in Singapore so I decided to investigate the phenomenon of cleaning one.