Myth or fact? To properly sanitise your menstrual cups, you have to boil them in a pot
Boiling your menstrual cups is perfectly okay, according to stores and brands that sell them. But one medical expert isn’t convinced it is effective – or that if one should be wearing reusable period products at all.
Cloth pads. Absorbent, odour-killing underwear. Even menstrual cups, flexible funnel-shaped contraptions designed to “catch” and collect period fluid before it can leak out of the vagina.
If you haven’t realised it by now, I’m talking about period products – specifically reusable ones generally aimed at reducing waste and ultimately, being friendlier to the environment.
I guess I can count myself an early adopter. Two years ago, I switched out disposable sanitary pads for period underwear, inspired by the massive Thinx billboards I’d seen on a trip to New York.
Since then, I’ve not looked back. And since then, more reusable period products have entered the market, including fabric napkins you can wash and reuse, “period swimwear” and the aforementioned menstrual cups.
Lately, thanks to the curious world of social media algorithms, I’ve been seeing videos of women demonstrating how they clean their menstrual cups.
Apparently, the best way is to boil them in a pot.
The videos – at least the ones that appeared on my feed – were recorded by women based outside of Asia, typically in the United States or United Kingdom.
But menstrual cups are already being sold at pharmacies here in Singapore so I decided to investigate the phenomenon of cleaning one.
And while I was at it, I also asked experts to share the best hygiene practices for not only menstrual cups but all other types of so-called reusable period products.
MENSTRUAL CUPS AND BOILING
I first approached The Period Co, a Singapore-based company that wants to be the “leading menstruation resource in Asia for people who menstruate”.
The multi-label store describes itself as “early adopters and huge fans of menstrual cups” - it sells menstrual cups from at least five brands, including Saalt and Lunette.
Ann Gee, co-founder of The Period Co, had this to say about the TikTok videos: “Boiling the menstrual cup in hot water is a perfectly fine way to clean the menstrual cup.
“The medical-grade silicone has a very high boiling point, thus it will not be affected by the boiling water at 100 degrees Celsius. The temperature will, however, kill any bacteria (that exists) on the cup.”
“As long as the cup is submerged in the water and not directly touching any surface of the pot, it should not burn,” she said.
The online shop has a frequently asked questions page, which includes how to care for menstrual cups: Before using it the first time, customers are advised to boil the product in a large pot for 20 minutes.
“You may place the cup in a wire whisk to prevent contact with the bottom of the pan during boiling, which may damage it,” the page read. The page also recommended that during use, once the menstrual cup becomes full and is emptied out, customers should wash it with a “cup cleanser”, also available in the online store, which is simply a “washing gel” made with natural ingredients.
If circumstances do not allow for such a luxury, it is enough to just rinse your cup with bottled water or wipe it with clean tissue before it is re-inserted. But “once convenient, wash your cup thoroughly”, the company advised.
When your period has ended, you may follow the same procedure of using cup cleanser and warm water to sanitise the cup. You may also opt to sterilise it in a baby bottle steriliser, according to The Period Co.
Placing the clean cup “near a sunny window” helps remove discolouration and odour, and the cup can then be stored in a cotton pouch or any other breathable container or bag, it added.
Gee pointed out that the boiling method only applies to menstrual cups because they are typically made of silicone.
“Hot water causes stains to set in fabric … whereas for menstrual cups, they are made of silicone so they don’t absorb blood; the cups just collect the blood and keep it within the vessel,” she said.
HOW TO WASH PERIOD PANTIES
Prefer period underwear to menstrual cups? Here’s how to wash your menstruation-friendly panties, according to the founder of Singapore brand Mooncheeks
- Handwash each piece under cold water until the water runs clear. This helps remove stains and prevents build-up of bacteria.
- For a more thorough wash, place the period underwear in a laundry bag before putting it in the washing machine. Avoid mixing them in with your regular laundry to prevent cross-contamination. Do not use bleach and softeners so as to preserve the integrity of the typically “delicate” materials used to make the underwear.
- Only air-dry period panties; you could hang them up in a windy spot, for example. “Excessive agitation” from a tumble-dry could affect the shape and elasticity of the underwear, both important elements as period underwear works best when it is a snug fit.
MENSTRUAL CUPS NOT WITHOUT RISK, SAYS DOCTOR
Dr Christopher Chong, a urogynaecologist who practises at Gleneagles Hospital, told CNA Women that he believes menstrual products should ideally be disposable.
Response, particularly to products inserted into the vagina, is “very individualised”. “More importantly, one needs proper care and hygiene when using vaginal devices,” he said.
Boiling or no boiling, there can be no clear indication that a certain menstrual product is bacteria-free, which is Dr Chong’s main concern.
Any kind of bacteria can be introduced to the body when a device is inserted into the vagina the way a menstrual cup is.
A particularly dangerous one is staphylococcus, which can cause an individual to experience a life-threatening condition called “toxic shock syndrome”, he said.
Common symptoms of toxic shock syndrome include sudden high fever, vomiting or diarrhoea, muscle aches and headaches, as well as a rash resembling a sunburn, according to information obtained from the Mayo Clinic website.
The syndrome is not just linked to the use of menstrual cups but also that of other devices involving insertion, such as tampons.
Despite his view on menstrual cups, Dr Chong offered some helpful advice for menstrual cup users.
For one, don’t keep them in your body for too long. “Remove it as soon as it is filled or within three to four hours,” he advised.
“Make sure the (vaginal) area is not infected to start with ... (and ensure) regular replacement of the devices,” he added.
