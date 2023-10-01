Building a business that also helps underprivileged women 'an uphill task' but these Singaporeans have done it

International rankings place Singapore among the top three most expensive cities to live in. At the same time, a local survey by entrepreneurship experts e27 reported that 30 per cent of startups here fail within the first two to five years.

These tell you one thing about building a successful business in Singapore: It’s the farthest thing from a walk in the park.

Yet, at least two Singaporean businesses have not only survived their first five years, they have done so out of a passion for doing social good and not – or at least not in their early days – for profit.

One of them is Studio Gypsied, a made-to-order batik brand started by 35-year-old Aqilah Zailan.

Aqilah was a “pattern and puzzle-solving child”, whose Polly Pocket playset drew her in with its bright colours and fun characters, inspiring her “to imagine a whole new world”.