20 books to read and shows to watch to stay informed, motivated and inspired in 2023

SHOWS ABOUT WOMEN WHO LITERALLY KICK ASS

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: King T'Challa is dead and now, his mother Queen Ramonda and her all-women warrior squad have to keep the peace between Wakanda and Talokan, a vibranium-rich underwater kingdom that no one knew about until its leader surfaced to accuse Wakanda of being the reason the world was hunting down the precious natural resource and threatening Talokan's citizens. A moving ode to grief that not only pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa, it is a reminder of the enduring value of women in a nation.

Everything Everywhere All At Once: Michelle Yeoh plays a Chinese-American immigrant who, like many women today, has to be "everything everywhere all at once" – she has a laundromat to run, a father to impress, a husband she has to do business with and a tense relationship with her daughter. But unlike most women (or at least, as far as I know), Yeoh's character Evelyn not only wonders about those other lives she could've had, she also connects with her parallel universe selves – all to save the multiverse. Wacky.

My Name: When 17-year-old Yoon Ji-woo's (Han So-hee) father is murdered in front of her, she begs his old friend, the leader of a drug trafficking gang, to train her for revenge. The journey not only pulls her deep into the underworld, it reveals to her the depth of her own strength – something we could all use a reminder of from time to time.

Warrior Nun: Nineteen-year-old Ava Silva is supposed to be dead. Instead, when she wakes up in a morgue, she finds herself with supernatural abilities. Turns out, she has a divine artifact embedded in her back – a halo – which means she is now meant to lead an ancient order of fighting nuns against demons that want to take control of Earth. A bit of fantasy, a bit of sci-fi and a lot of good old female action. Led by Portuguese actress and rising star Alba Baptista.