Why I’m wearing metal braces for the second time, even though invisible braces are a trend

I was 15 years old when I first wore metal braces. I was in secondary school and thought it looked “cool” as the braces came with coloured bands you could match to your uniform (don’t judge).

But the cool factor was secondary. I had an overbite, where the upper front teeth overlap or cover part of the lower front teeth, and it was taking a toll on my confidence and self-esteem.

My mum brought me to the dental clinic whereupon my dentist extracted four teeth before starting the orthodontic treatment. I spent the next three years of my teenage life making monthly visits to the dentist, correcting my teeth positions, and hoping that one day, I would have a straight set of teeth and a confident smile.

I enjoyed more than a decade of this – until I stopped wearing my retainers (you’re supposed to wear them nightly for the rest of your life) for a good five years. The retainers broke, and I was too lazy to have them remade.