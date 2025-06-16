She had her breasts, uterus and ovaries removed due to a cancer gene mutation – and found strength in family

When I met her at the National University Hospital Medical Centre, I told her that the smile in her photos touched me.

The story that she later told me was beyond what I had expected.

Around the same time, her sister was also diagnosed with breast cancer, tested positive for the BRCA gene mutation, and removed her breasts, uterus, ovaries and lymph nodes. All three of Kiranjeet’s adult children were due for genetic testing for the gene mutation as well.

HER GENE CANCER BOMBSHELL

“When I grew up, the word cancer was more of a bad word. It wasn’t spoken openly about,” Kiranjeet, now 55, reflected. “Now, I think it’s more like the flu – it seems to be a common thing.”

She said that, over the years, at least 10 of her aunts and cousins on her father’s side, and several from her mother’s side, had cancer.

In fact, a day before Kiranjeet discovered a lump in her left breast in June 2023, her sister, Sharanjeet Kaur, who was then 52, discovered a lump in her right breast. This eventually turned out to be breast cancer too.

Nonetheless, Kiranjeet admitted that she never expected this to happen to her. “I thought, why me, why now? I was close to retirement. That year was my 25th marriage anniversary. We were going to New Zealand for a self-driving holiday a month later,” she told CNA Women.