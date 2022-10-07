Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 3 things Singapore women can do to show their support

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and showing your support can be as simple as volunteering or just learning more.

#1 BE AN EXHIBITION VOLUNTEER

Research has shown that volunteering not only makes us happier, it reduces depression and has a positive impact on our well-being and self-esteem.

Here’s a meaningful opportunity to give back: Sign up as a volunteer at the BcArt Exhibition happening at Basement 4, ION Orchard in October. The exhibition aims to raise awareness about breast cancer through fashion, art and design, and is a tie-up between the Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) and local lingerie label Our Bralette Club.