‘We aren’t aliens’: The unseen struggles of breast cancer patients as they return to work after treatment

Faced with an uncertain future, as well as painful and expensive treatments, and mental distress and anguish, breast cancer patients also grapple with disruptions to their career and financial well-being.

Some continue to work while receiving treatment, while others choose to take between three and 12 months off work for chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy, noted Dr Samuel Ow, consultant at the Department of Haematology-Oncology, National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS).

In fact, some patients may leave their jobs altogether. Globally, between 26 and 53 per cent of cancer survivors lost their job or quit over a 72-month period after diagnosis, noted Hillary Hoo, assistant senior social worker Singapore Cancer Society (SCS) Psychosocial Support Services.

Regardless of when they return to work, many breast cancer patients experience some form of stress and anxiety, said Hoo. Their workplace may have changed, their own bodies have changed, and they may not receive the support they need to make a good transition.

BACK-TO-WORK CHALLENGES AFTER BREAST CANCER

Many people may have some knowledge of the side effects of chemotherapy, which include fatigue, insomnia and poor concentration also known as “chemo fog”.

Few however, are aware of the long-lasting residual side effects that linger even after the completion of chemotherapy. In addition to fatigue and poor concentration, these may include numbness in the fingers or toes, as well as mental health issues, said Dr Ow.