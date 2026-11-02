Chemotherapy left her feet too swollen for shoes but this single mum kept running: 'It saved my life'

Her feet were too swollen to fit into running shoes so she ran without them – bare feet pounding on hard pavement along the Kallang Park Connector.

In 2019, Cassandra Hie was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, and the drugs caused the swelling. They also made her feel very sick.

“There’d be days when I couldn’t even open my eyes. I’d just lie in bed. But the moment I could get up, I’d run,” she said.

Hie had another unusual running ritual. She would draw on her eyebrows before each 6km to 10km run. The chemotherapy had not only taken her hair, but her lashes and brows too.

“Sometimes, I’d come back from my run with only one eyebrow. I looked like an alien,” she said.

So, Hie began to run with a brow pencil in her pocket, checking her brows and touching up in the middle of a long run. “I just wanted to feel normal,” she told CNA Women.

“If I didn’t run, I’d have nausea, I’d want to vomit. When I went for a run, all these symptoms disappeared,” she said.

WHEN HER RUNNING JOURNEY BEGAN

A single mum raising two kids without maintenance from her ex-husband or family support, Hie could not afford to be brought down by cancer.