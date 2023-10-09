Treating breast cancer: Doctors often focus on the medical and physical – what about the emotional?

How are you feeling? What are you fearful about? Do you need clarification on something a doctor once told you or a piece of advice offered by a friend?

These are questions practically unheard of in doctors’ consultation rooms and it’s not for a lack of concern.

Healthcare systems around the world are overstretched, according to a 34-country survey conducted by global research firm Ipsos in 2022.

And even though Singapore was not among the countries studied, medical professionals here have reported feeling overwhelmed and burnt out.

This can result in doctors' consults becoming a “get-in-and-get-out” situation, with the precious minutes they have with their patients being dedicated solely to the medical aspect of their treatment journey.

‘TALK THERAPY’ AIDS RECOVERY

This is concerning to Dr Michelle Tseng, a female radiation oncologist who is perhaps the only one of her kind practising in the private healthcare sector.

There needs to be some form of “talk therapy” and that need is especially acute in cases of breast cancer – an affliction whose devastating effects can last long after recovery, said Dr Tseng, who is part of Asian Alliance Radiation and Oncology (AARO), a specialist oncology group.

She studied medicine at Imperial College London and returned to Singapore in 2010 to do her internship at the National University Hospital (NUH), Tan Tock Seng Hospital and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.