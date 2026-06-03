I never knew if I wanted to be a mother – then breast cancer made it an urgent decision

It was 9.30pm as the doctor walked my husband and me out of his office. It was New Year’s Eve 2022 – he should have closed his clinic eight hours ago.

“In the next 30 minutes, you need to decide if you want to go ahead with fertility preservation so we can start the process today,” he said.

A small laugh escaped me even though I was not amused about the situation. I was tired, it had been a long few weeks, and I was still recovering from two surgeries to remove the lump in my left breast.

Since I was married and didn’t have children, my medical team had recommended I speak with a fertility specialist to consider whether I wanted to do fertility preservation before chemotherapy started two weeks later.

My hormones would need to be pushed to high levels, coaxing my body into a state where eggs could be harvested. It was going to be a lot for my body to take.

My husband went to get me a cup of hot chocolate as I stared at my hands. When he came back, I said: “Let’s do it. I want to give my future self a chance.”

ON THE THRESHOLD ABOUT MOTHERHOOD

This is one of the things about disease that no one tells you about. It compresses time, collapsing decisions that should have taken years into windows of 30 minutes. But it also forcibly suspends you in the present, because the future becomes a place you cannot fully trust.

Therein lies the great paradox, because motherhood, in essence, is almost entirely an act of imagining forward. Motherhood asks you to believe in a future self, a future child, a future that assumes that you will be there.