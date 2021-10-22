She had chemotherapy while pregnant: A 37-year-old mother's fight against breast cancer

When Nooridah Bte Mohd Noor found out that she had breast cancer in October last year, she broke down at the corner of the hospital.

Through her shock, she barely heard her doctor say she had second stage triple negative breast cancer – an aggressive type.

“When you hear about cancer, it depends on the stage you are at,” said the 37-year-old administrative manager, who goes by Idah.

“And if you are at the later stages, sometimes you may not be reacting as well to treatments. There are so many uncertainties.”