Life after preventive mastectomy: A woman’s journey to accepting her new body

I lay on my back and opened my robe, just as I’d done for every other appointment. But when the doctor prodded my new breasts with her fingertips, I felt naked for the first time.

Thin, sloping scars were exposed on my chest, where a surgeon had removed my nipples, but left a smaller version of my areolas.

“If you ever want tattoos, I know a guy named Vinnie in Baltimore. He’s good,” my gynaecologic oncologist said as she helped me sit up on the exam table.

“Thanks, but I think I’m good,” I said. My answer was a reflex. I’d had a preventive double mastectomy with reconstruction – two surgeries five months apart – during a pandemic, with three kids at home. I couldn’t fathom driving to Baltimore for 3D nipple tattoos.