Breast cancer risk assessment tools: What to know, what they don’t tell you, and what works for early detection

Earlier this year, American actress Olivia Munn revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had undergone a double mastectomy. The thing that saved her life? A breast cancer risk calculator.

The 44-year-old actress’ obstetrician-gynaecologist had calculated her breast cancer risk assessment score, which found she was in the high-risk group. This prompted Munn to get a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, a breast ultrasound, and finally, a biopsy that showed she had Luminal B cancer in both breasts.

She then urged all women to ask their doctors to calculate their breast cancer risk assessment score as it could save their lives, too.

HOW A BREAST CANCER RISK ASSESSMENT CALCULATOR WORKS

A breast cancer risk assessment calculator is a tool to detect breast cancer early. Used by healthcare professionals, it estimates a woman’s likelihood of developing breast cancer over time.

Two widely used calculators in the United States are the Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool, also known as the Gail model, and the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment Calculator, also called the IBIS model, which Munn used.

Both are free online calculators. They ask users their age, race, ethnicity, family history of breast cancer, when they first started their periods, and, if they have children, how old the women were when they had their first child.

Although men can also develop breast cancer, the tools calculate risk for women only. And while any woman could fill in the questionnaire, the tools are validated only for women living in the United States, who are white American, black American, Hispanic, Asian and Pacific Islander.

The calculators compare a woman’s answers with the average for other women from the same age and racial group and use that to estimate the five-year and lifetime risk of developing breast cancer.