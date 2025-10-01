Fewer scars, faster recovery: How breast cancer surgery in Singapore is changing for women

When 62-year-old polytechnic lecturer Kua Sai Geok was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer last year, she had initially braced herself for a tough road ahead and the prospect of living with a body that looked drastically different.

What she didn’t expect was just how quickly she would get back on her feet despite removing her entire breast.

Kua underwent minimal-scar endoscopic breast surgery at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), which lasted 7.5 hours. The minimally-invasive method combined a keyhole mastectomy, performed through a 4cm incision, with breast reconstruction. Kua’s abdominal tissue was used to fill her breast cavity.

After surgery, she spent four days in the hospital and another 12 days recovering at home. Speaking to CNA Women, Kua said: “Everyone who saw me after the surgery said I didn’t look like someone who went through a seven-and-a-half-hour operation. I was still talking and looked as normal.”

She returned to work about four months later, and even resumed her weight training the following month.