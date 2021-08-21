Don't miss this IG moment: A giant luxury bag at ION Orchard

Talk about go big or go home. It’s a maxim that British luxury brand Burberry appears to have taken to heart, as evidenced by the jumbo-sized replica of its signature Olympia bag that's currently looming pretty outside ION Orchard.

Until Aug 29, visitors to Orchard Road will be greeted by the astounding sight of this 10m-tall structure, which is as much a sculptural work of art as it is a product drive.

Part of a global campaign to celebrate the Olympia, the giant model is a travelling installation designed to grab eyeballs and make jaws drop by appearing – seemingly out of the blue – at prominent landmarks around the world.

It was first activated in London in late June this year, where it sailed on a float down the River Thames.