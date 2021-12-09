What makes a good luxury bag? 7 important things to look out for before buying one

As with any big-ticket item, the decision to splash out on a luxury bag comes wrapped in all kinds of deliberations and feelings. Of course it does. Whether you’re breaking the bank for the first time (and tossing up if you should), or nervous about how good an investment it is, there’s no denying that luxury bags represent a big step up from your average buy.

That is why you’ll want to make sure the bag you get has all the qualities that make it worth shelling out for.

These could range from tangible traits – expensive materials, fine workmanship – to more idiosyncratic, emotion-based allure such as the brand’s cache or the feel-good boost the bag gives you when you carry it.

Remember, too, that the right luxury bag should be effortless to use – something that captures your personality and suits your needs. No point splurging on an it bag if it’s the complete opposite of your tastes and habits.

To ensure you get the most from your buy – and offset those worries about spending big – here are some hallmarks of a luxury bag that make it worthwhile.

1. IT’S A VERSATILE STAPLE

A well-designed bag can pull off the fine balancing act of being classy, trendy, sporty and chic all at once. This means it complements most outfits in your wardrobe, and you can whip it out for just about any occasion.